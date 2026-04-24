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Health minister says Liberal government will always support race-based spending

Minister of Health Marjorie Michel
Minister of Health Marjorie MichelPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
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Marjorie Michel
Health Minister Marjorie Michel

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