Health minister says Liberal government will always support race-based spending

OTTAWA — Health Minister Marjorie Michel defended the federal government’s targeted funding of $8.6 million for black communities on Friday, saying Ottawa remains committed to supporting minority groups despite criticism from opposition leaders.Speaking at a press conference in Montreal, Michel was asked by the Western Standard about concerns raised by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, who both questioned initiatives that focus on specific groups based on race or background.“Well, I won't comment on what they said, but I would tell you that our government is always there to support all minority groups in their challenges, because to build Canada strong, we need all Canadians,” Michel said.“So the answer is very simple. Through this program or another program, we always look at the challenges that minority groups also are experiencing to see how we can solve them and make them part completely of our society.” Poilievre has criticized targeted funding initiatives, accusing the Liberals of dividing Canadians. “I just think after 11 years of a liberal divisiveness where they separate people by race, ethnicity, gender, and every other possible dividing line… we need to start treating every Canadian as an individual, not judging them based on the race, the ethnicity, or gender.” .Blanchet took a different tone, but also raised concerns about emphasizing group identity. “I do not believe there should be less money given to this or that community, I believe there should be more money given to everybody… I am the kind of guy that will tell every group to become one, strong Quebec nation and society.”