Health proposal seeks to bill tobacco industry for enforcement costs

Tobacco manufacturers could soon be footing the bill for enforcing the Tobacco And Vaping Products Act under a new Health Department proposal. Blacklock's Reporter says currently, the $66.2 million annual enforcement cost is borne by taxpayers.“The charge for each tobacco manufacturer will be proportionate to their domestic market share,” stated a Consultation Document: Proposed Tobacco Cost Recovery Framework. “Tobacco manufacturers would be required to submit an annual statement on or before April 30 of each year that accounts for their domestic tobacco product sales revenue in the preceding fiscal year.”Parliament passed Bill C-59, the Fall Economic Statement Implementation Act, on June 20. The bill included amendments allowing the government to tax the tobacco industry to cover the administration and enforcement of regulations, though no enforcement date has been set.Tobacco manufacturers have expressed concerns that federal regulations fail to address a black market worth billions. “Illegal tobacco is costing the federal and provincial governments $2.5 billion in lost tobacco tax revenue annually,” Imperial Tobacco Canada told the Senate national finance committee on February 23. “Meanwhile, organized crime groups behind Canada’s illegal tobacco trade continue to use it as a cash cow to fund other criminal activities including drug and weapons trafficking.”“Canada has an immense illegal tobacco problem,” Imperial Tobacco wrote. “At the national level, we estimate illegal tobacco makes up roughly one-third of the market, and this rate has been growing in recent years.”The Canada Revenue Agency collects $1.8 billion annually in tobacco taxes. Imperial Tobacco’s estimate of $2.5 billion in lost tax revenue annually is six times higher than cabinet's calculation in a 2023 Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons.Imperial Tobacco commissioned Abacus Data to research the bootleg market in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. “Abacus Data measured the illegal tobacco rate in Alberta at 36%, in BC at 34%, and in Ontario at 33% ,” reported managers. “For Alberta and BC, these are the highest rates we have ever seen.”The Department of Health estimated that 3.8 million Canadians smoke, representing about 12% of the population over age 12, a significant drop from 26% in 2001. “While tobacco use has decreased over the years, a significant number of people in Canada are still smoking,” the department noted.According to a 2018 Statistics Canada Community Health Survey, about 100,000 Canadian smokers quit each year. The Health Department aims to reduce the smoking rate to five % by 2035, less than half the current rate.