Health scares for King Charles, Princess Kate

The royal family is facing health issues, with the Princess of Wales hospitalized after undergoing surgery and King Charles III scheduled for surgery next week. Kensington Palace released a statement Wednesday morning announcing Kate Middleton, 42, had undergone planned abdominal surgery and is expected to remain at the private medical care centre London Clinic for two weeks.Moments after the news release, Buckingham Palace released a statement updating the public on Charles’ health. He is scheduled for a “corrective procedure” to treat an enlarged prostate, which the palace said was benign. Charles, 75, said the surgery is routine, something “in common with thousands of men each year," per Globe and Mail. Middleton will take several months to recover but is set to return to public duties after Easter. “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” Kensington Palace said. “She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."The palace confirmed that her condition was noncancerous, according to Globe and Mail.