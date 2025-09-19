Healthcare insurance worker mocks Charlie Kirk's death

A meme posted on Instagram has gone viral for all the wrong reasons by a man in Hodgenville, Kentucky.The post in question shows a picture of Charlie Kirk with the design of the Gushers logo and packaging plastered in the middle. "Gushers" is obviously referencing Kirk's murder, captured by clips in which a shooter, now identified as Tyler Robinson, shot Kirk in the neck, with blood gushing out.Kirk was killed at one of his events on Utah Valley University campus last week. Kirk was only 31 years old and married with two young girls. The meme says "prove me wrong" on the lower half of the image..Since posting the image, Matthew Olsen has deleted his social media, including his Instagram and Linkedin.Reacting to another X post on Olsen, the company where he works, Humana, a healthcare insurance company in the US stated: "Thank you for bringing this to our attention.""These posts from this individual do not reflect Humana’s values.""We have reported these posts to our HR team to further investigate this matter and take appropriate next steps, AP," it said.