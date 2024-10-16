HEALTHCARE: What is each party promising British Columbians?

Healthcare, the cost of living, housing, and public safety are among the top issues facing British Columbians.Let's break down what each party is promising on healthcare. The BC Greens' plan centres around the "Dogwood" model, which would establish an integrated community health centre in every riding that residents could go to for "most of their healthcare needs." This, the party says, would facilitate a shift to focusing on preventative and primary care rather than making people wait until their symptoms have worsened to receive help. The party has also vowed to streamline the system to reduce bureaucracy and relieve healthcare workers of administrative burdens so they can actually focus on providing care to patients. While the possibility of opening the door to more private clinics has been floated by other parties, the Greens have remained steadfast in their commitment to keep healthcare public and free from profit motivations.The Greens have outlined a comprehensive approach to tackling mental health as well, complete with modernized crisis response protocols, evidence-based care, and the inclusion of six visits to a mental health professional under the Medical Services Plan.If elected, the Greens predict more than $1 billion in additional healthcare spending by Fiscal Year 2026-27Read the full platform HERE The BC Conservatives have touted their "Patients First" model as the solution to improve healthcare in the province. It centres around ensuring those seeking care are prioritized over the system itself via the implementation of European-style activity-based funding, the formation of public partnerships with private clinics, and the establishment of wait time guarantees.Under that system, those who do not receive care in a timely manor would be allowed to access what they need in a different province, and be reimbursed accordingly. The party has noted that this model is working in numerous European nations, and was recently rolled out in Ontario.The Conservatives have also vowed to reduce bureaucracy and cut red tape to streamline the introduction of domestic and internationally-trained healthcare professionals into BC's system.The party has vowed to redevelop Riverview into a mental health and addictions recovery centre, and advocated for the ability to have those suffering the worst involuntarily committed to ensure they receive care.If elected, the Conservatives predict spending on healthcare would remain steady or increase. Calculations have shown that increase could be as much as $900 million between Fiscal Year 2024-25 and 2025-26, then $500 million between then and FY 2026-27, bringing total spending to $38 billion per year.Read the full platform HERE The BC NDP's plan builds on existing programs, and introduces a number of new initiatives aimed at lowering costs within the system, streamlining care, and reducing wait times.The party has said it would accomplish these goals by opening a new medical school, allowing pharmacists to test and prescribe for common conditions, reduce paperwork by moving to digital delivery, and launch an investigation into where money is being spent in the province's Health Authorities.With cancer impacting more and more British Columbians, the NDP introduced a 10-year plan outlining the ways it sought to improve prevention, detection, and treatment in the province.The NDP have also expressed support for involuntary care for those with severe mental health and addiction, and vowed to expand access to mental health services for everyone from children to seniors.If elected, the NDP predict an additional $6 billion will be spent on healthcare over the next few years.Read the full platform HERE