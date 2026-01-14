‘Healthy’ 26-year-old given MAiD for 'mental illness' instead of psychiatric care, mother says

CALGARY — The 26-year-old Ontario man, who was euthanized by Canada's medical assistance in dying (MAiD) program despite his doctors describing him as "young and healthy," has had his mother speak out, revealing medical reports proving her son was not fit for MAiD.Margaret Marsilla, the mother of Kiano Vafaeian, who died by MAiD on December 30, told Rebel News there were multiple doctor assessments of her son, proving "how improper this approval was.""This one doctor did say, please note referral for a MAID assessment for Kiano Vafaeian has been declined. Please contact the Ontario MAiD coordination with a number," Marsilla read in the clip."That was available to him — and a doctor said: 'I'm not going to approve you for MAiD, you don't qualify. I'm declining you, but here's a number of people who might approve you,'" Marsilla explains..Marsilla recounts in another doctor's note, the doctor points out Vafaeian's mental illness symptoms."This is from another doctor: Kiano Vafaeian is a patient of mine being treated for depression I understand there are pending criminal charges which have contributed to the worsening of his depressive symptoms," Marsilla read.Marsilla explains the criminal charges were related to, "his psychotic behaviour under psychosis because of drugs, and so forth — this was actually back in 2023, and he had got a slew of charges because of his behaviour out in public.""One episode was with his sister, and he was just going crazy because of all the shrooms and drugs that he was on.".SLOBODIAN: Mother's nightmare as son chooses death option.Marsilla says another doctor recommended Vafaeian receive psychiatric treatment — due to his mental illness."It will be worthwhile having him seen by a psychiatric service here considering his threat to harm himself by refusing to take his insulin at home." However, Marsilla says even with all these refusals — Vafaeian still believed he could get approved for MAiD — and eventually, he did, in Vancouver by a now household name in MAiD — Dr. Ellen Wiebe.Wiebe, a member of the Clinicians' Advisory Council (CAC) for Dying with Dignity Canada (DWDC), a Canadian MAiD lobbying group, and a University of British Columbia (UBC) professor, has a long history with MAiD, as she is one of the leading clinicians contributing to its administration..SLOBODIAN: A mother's pressure wins stay on son's assisted suicide.Reported in 2023 by Right to Life UK, Wiebe had administered MAiD to over 400 patients, and in a video obtained by The New Atlantis, Wiebe told listeners at a conference MAiD was "the most rewarding work we’ve ever done.”"I feel because it was made accessible to him because he was approved once — he just shut it all down, he shut down all help, he shut me down, he shut everyone down for help for mental illness — and he just focused on the MAiD because of that first Dr. Tepper who approved him," Marsilla stated.Vafaeian had previously tried to apply for MAiD in 2022 for diabetes and visual impairment, something the Western Standard was at the forefront of reporting. "Four years ago, here in Ontario, we were able to stop his euthanasia and get him some help. He was alive because people stepped in when he was vulnerable and not capable of making a final, irreversible decision," Marsilla wrote in the Facebook post.."Dr. Ellen Wiebe approved him again — and found another loophole.""And that's what's disgusting, and it's going to happen again moving forward — especially in 2027, if we don't stop it [MAiD] from mental illness," Marsilla warns.As of now, the eligibility date for persons suffering solely from a mental illness is now March 17, 2027, according to the federal government's website.