'Healthy' 26-year-old man killed by MAiD for 'mental illness'

CALGARY — A 26-year-old Ontario man has been euthanized by medical assistance in dying (MAiD) despite his doctor describing him as "young and healthy."Kiano Vafaeian died from MAiD on December 30, something his mother, Margaret Marsilla, announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday, stating the doctor who approved his euthanasia, found a "loophole" to kill her son.Vafaeian received MAiD in Vancouver by a now household name in MAiD — Dr. Ellen Wiebe, referred to as "DR DEATH #2."Wiebe, a member of the Clinician's Advisory Council (CAC) for Dying with Dignity Canada (DWDC), a Canadian MAiD lobbying group, and a University of British Columbia (UBC) professor, has a long history with MAiD, as she is one of the leading clinicians contributing to its administration..A scientific study written by a MAID lobby group may be attempting to sway policy.Reported in 2023 by Right to Life UK, Wiebe had administered MAiD to over 400 patients, and in a video obtained by The New Atlantis, Wiebe told listeners at a conference MAiD was "the most rewarding work we’ve ever done.”Vafaeian had previously tried to apply for MAiD in 2022 for diabetes and visual impairment. "Four years ago, here in Ontario, we were able to stop his euthanasia and get him some help. He was alive because people stepped in when he was vulnerable and not capable of making a final, irreversible decision," wrote Marsilla in the Facebook post.Back in early September 2022, Marsilla found out her son had first been scheduled to euthanize himself..According to the Free Press, Vafaeian was 23 years old at the time, he had diabetes and had lost his vision in one eye — and he had no job, girlfriend, or plan for the future.Marsilla then learned Vafaeian had applied for MAiD for late July, scheduling his death for September 22.Vafaeian's doctor for MAiD was Joshua Tepper, the executive director of MAiDHouse, located in Toronto.Tepper had written to Vafaeian by email to confirm his scheduled euthanasia:.“Hii, I am Scheduled to Die: The Rise of Canada’s Assisted Suicide Program confirming the following timing: Please arrive at 8:30 am.""I will ask for the nurse at 8:45 am and I will start the procedure at around 9:00 am. Procedure will be completed a few minutes after it starts.”When Marsilla found out about the scheduled appointment by asking her daughter to access Vafaeian's email.Marsilla added Vafaeian had had a rough time in his life.During his childhood, Marsilla had gotten divorced from Vafaeian's father. On his sixteenth birthday, she had gotten him a BMW..Not long after, when Vafaeian was 17, he got in a bad car accident.He wasn't up for college and smoked lots of weed, while he moved quite a few times, from living with his dad to his mom, then his aunt. According to Marsilla, he was unhappy, and once he went blind in his one eye in April 2022 — that was his tipping point.Marsilla then posted about her son a day after finding out about his scheduled euthanasia appointment, “Can you F….. believe it!!! The doctor literlly has given him the gun to kill himself,” she wrote.Soon after, a Canadian Catholic news site, Lifesite, got hold of her post, and Tepper began getting backlash from its readers.Tepper then contacted Marsilla, telling her that he would extend the date of her son's death to September 28.Five days later, Tepper texted her again saying he would not go through with killing her son, and he wanted nothing else to do with Vafaeian.However, Vafaeian was still euthanized at the end of 2025 due to "mental illness.".As Marsilla wrote, "This approval occurred despite euthanasia for mental illness being banned until 2027.""Somehow, DR DEATH #2 found a loophole in the system, one that now demands to be exposed so that no other parent has to endure this."Marsilla is now promising she will seek justice — so parents who also have a child with mental illness do not have to experience the same thing. "The actions of DR ELLEN WIEBE reveal a pattern of coldness and disregard for vulnerable human life that I can no longer stay silent about, just that scary smile shows her entitlement for taking peoples lives….."."This is not healthcare. This is a failure of ethics, accountability, and humanity.""No parent should ever have to bury their child because a system — and a doctor — chose death over care, help, or love," Marsilla wrote.