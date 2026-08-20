'Healthy' Ontario man euthanized by MAiD at funeral home after picking up drugs from pharmacy

CALGARY — The death certificate of a 26-year-old Ontario man, Kiano Vafaeian, who was killed by MAiD despite his doctor describing him as "young and healthy," has been released, revealing he died at a funeral home from drugs purchased at a pharmaceutical counter. Vafaeian died on December 30, 2025 something his mother, Margaret Marsilla, announced in a Facebook post, stating the doctor who approved his euthanasia, found a "loophole" to kill her son.That doctor was a household name in MAiD, Dr. Ellen Wiebe, who administered MAiD to Vafaeian after he traveled to Vancouver.Wiebe, a member of the Clinicians' Advisory Council (CAC) for Dying with Dignity Canada (DWDC), a Canadian MAiD lobbying group, and a University of British Columbia (UBC) professor, has a long history with MAiD, as she is one of the leading clinicians contributing to its administration..‘Healthy’ 26-year-old given MAiD for 'mental illness' instead of psychiatric care, mother says.Reported in 2023 by Right to Life UK, Wiebe had administered MAiD to over 400 patients, and in a video obtained by The New Atlantis, Wiebe told listeners at a conference MAiD was "the most rewarding work we’ve ever done.”In December 2025, Vafaeian filled a series of prescriptions at Macdonald’s Prescriptions Ltd. in Vancouver, with the drugs later used to enable his own death.According to Sheren, Vafaeian collected several drugs, which were not FDA-approved for killing, administered by Wiebe. These included, "Midazolam injection, Propofol injection, Rocuronium bromide injection, Bupivacaine injection, a line item labeled '1 MAID'."The drugs prescribed were part of the MAiD protocol explains Sheren, "Midazolam is used to sedate. Propofol induces deep anesthesia. Rocuronium causes paralysis and respiratory arrest. Bupivacaine may be used in certain protocols.".This presents a stark reality for MAiD in Canada: "the medications used in assisted death are prescribed, dispensed, and financially transacted like any other pharmaceutical product."Vafaeian paid hundreds of dollars for the drugs.Not only that, but according to other documents as well as what is stated plainly on his death certificate, Vafaeian was administered MAiD at a funeral home, Koru Cremation, rather than at Wiebe's office.He paid to die at the funeral home, costing him around $300 to $495. .On Vafaeian's death certificate, it also notes the cause of death is "MAiD," along with what Wiebe prescribed were the other reasons that qualified him for MAiD, including blindness, and diabetes.Vafaeian had previously tried to die by MAiD back in 2022, Vafaeian was 23 years old at the time, he had diabetes and had lost his vision in one eye — and he had no job, girlfriend, or plan for the future, as reported by the Free Press.According to Marsilla, he was unhappy, and once he went blind in his one eye in April 2022 — that was his tipping point, which made him want to end his life by MAiD. Though after a media backlash, the doctor who was scheduled to euthanize Vafaeian, Dr. Joshua Tepper, the executive director of MAiDHouse, located in Toronto, canceled the appointment.However, Vafaeian was still euthanized at the end of 2025 due to "mental illness."