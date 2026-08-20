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'Healthy' Ontario man euthanized by MAiD at funeral home after picking up drugs from pharmacy

Kiano Vafaeian, death certificate
Kiano Vafaeian, death certificateKelsi Sheren, X
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Maid
Dr Ellen Wiebe
MAID Canada
MAID cases
Kiano Vafaeian
MAiD mental illness
MAiD BC
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