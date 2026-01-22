Heated Rivalry stars named Olympic torchbearers

The Milan Olympic Committee has named the stars of Heated Rivalry, a Canadian show about two male hockey players in a secret romance, as official torchbearers ahead of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. Hudson Williams (Shane Hollander) and Connor Storrie (Ilya Rozanov) were named torchbearers on Thursday, ahead of the games, which open on Feb. 6.Organizers have not specified when Williams and Storrie will participate.Heated Rivalry, produced and released on Crave, follows Hollander, a Canadian hockey star, and Rozanov, a Russian hockey star, as the pair navigate playing on opposite sides of the two nations' fierce and historic hockey rivalry, while being intertwined in a secret office relationship.Following its domestic release, the show has gone global, with clips surfacing across social media. The show captivated individuals worldwide, especially women, who have become fascinated by the storyline. Within months of its initial release, Crave has already renewed the show for a second season. .The torch relay, an Olympic tradition, began with the lighting of the torch in Athens, Greece, on Nov. 24. From there, torch bearers have carried the torch and flame on foot across Europe, culminating in its arrival in Milan for the opening ceremonies on Feb. 6. As of Jan. 22, the torch is in Trieste, Italy. Organizers have yet to specify when Williams and Storrie will participate in the relay. Olympic Committee members select the bearers based on a number of factors, including public nominations, applications, cultural or historical significance, and the embodiment of Olympic values.