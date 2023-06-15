Calgary Flame legend Jarome Iginla is back with the Calgary Flames as a special advisor to his buddy, General Manager Craig Conroy.
"Dating as far back as our playing days with the Flames, Jarome and I have always talked about one day working together in the NHL," said Conroy in a Thursday statement.
"That day has finally come and I'm happy to welcome him back to Calgary. Jarome provides a creative approach and smart hockey mind to our team blended with a passion for the game, and a desire to win the Stanley Cup."
"Our relationship goes back 20 years and includes being opponents and teammates combined with a long-standing friendship. While our views on the game are similar, we often challenged each other on systems and playing style, always pushing each other to be better. I look forward to our team benefiting from his fierce competitiveness, career experiences and love of hockey."
Iginla's position with the Flames will be in an advisory role regarding all areas of hockey operations as assigned by Conroy.
For this year, Jarome will continue his coaching responsibilities with RINK Hockey Academy in Kelowna, BC and support the Flames in a shared time capacity.
"I am grateful to the Flames ownership and Conny for this opportunity to transition my career back to the NHL," said Iginla.
"It's a very well-earned acknowledgment for Conny as general manager and I am looking forward to supporting him and the team in a more engaged capacity."
Iginla was the 18th captain in Flames franchise history after receiving the honour in 2003 when then-captain, Conroy, passed the mantle over to him, said a Flames release.
Iginla amassed 525 goals, 570 assists, and 1,095 points in 1,219 games as a Flame.
"While the public focus of my contributions is on my playing career, I believe my hockey experiences since my retirement will also benefit the organization," continued Iginla.
"Conny and I have 20-year-old pending work to complete, and I can't wait to get started."
Iginla announced hisretirement on July 30, 2018, after playing 20 seasons in the NHL.
The Flames retired his number 12 jersey on March 2, 2019, and he was inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020.
