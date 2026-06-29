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'HEIL NO!': New Jersey school recalls yearbooks after Hitler baby photo discovered

A New Jersey middle school has confiscated student yearbooks and launched an investigation after administrators discovered a photograph of Adolf Hitler had been included in the publication’s baby photos section.
A New Jersey middle school has confiscated student yearbooks and launched an investigation after administrators discovered a photograph of Adolf Hitler had been included in the publication’s baby photos section.WS Canva
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