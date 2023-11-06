Heinz in a pickle with taste of new ketchup

Due to popular demand, Heinz is releasing a new dill pickle-flavoured ketchup based on a poll finding 73% of Americans love the taste of pickles. The new sauce, which will still be red and still described as 'tomato ketchup' on the label, is set to hit the market in 2024. The news comes 20 years after the condiment giant attempted to change things up with their ketchup recipe, offering — unsuccessfully — purple, pink, orange and green coloured ketchup to commemorate the release of the first Shrek movie. Director of Heinz innovation Katie Peterson said Americans love pickles like they love Heinz ketchup and so it only made sense to pair the two together. “The current pickle craze in America mirrors the irrational love Heinz fans have for the brand, so it only made sense for our newest ketchup to blend these two beloved tastes together,” she said. “Increased desire for tasty, yet unexpected condiments has served as our innovation north star for the last several years.”