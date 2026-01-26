'HELP END THE REGIME': Thousands in Vancouver rally to support Iranian people's fight for freedom

VANCOUVER — Thousands convened downtown Sunday afternoon yet again to stand in solidarity with the dissidents of Iran in their fight to topple the Islamic Republic regime.The coalition of Iranians and allies called on the international community to turn words of support into action and provide assistance to civilians who continue to be terrorized by Ayatollah Khamenei's forces.In the weeks since protests first broke out, countless Iranians have been murdered by the regime. Estimated death tolls range from the low thousands to tens of thousands..Due to a Street Food City event taking place outside the Art Gallery, the protest was held at Jack Poole Plaza. From every direction, people flooded into the square, carrying "Shir-o-Knorshid" (lion and sun) flags and signs with powerful messages.Before long, the chants began, the crowd growing louder with every "marg bar Khamenei.".Protestors made their demands very clear."What do we want?" they chanted. "Regime change in Iran!"Who do they want to lead that change? Crown prince Reza Pahlavi.While some would like to see him to become king, most have agreed that the son of the former shah should serve as a transitional leader who would oversee Iran's shift from theocratic dictatorship to secular democracy.Pahlavi himself has expressed his desire for the latter, saying time and time again that he will not force himself into the position of long-term leader unless he is democratically elected..From Vancouver to Tehran, the phrase "Marg bar Khamenei" (death to / damn Khamenei) has been a staple of anti-Islamic Republic regime protests..Despite assuring the dissidents in Iran that "help is on the way," United States President Donald Trump has repeatedly delayed taking action against the regime. He instead claimed that Iranian officials told him the killing had stopped.As they made their way down Burrard St., protestors sent him, and other world leaders, a clear message: "No deal with the mullah — target ayatollah."."Military support for Iran! President Trump, help Iran!" they added..The protest ended shortly before 4 p.m. back at Jack Poole Plaza. Members of the Vancouver Police Department were on scene throughout the event, though no incidents were reported.