Help find Justice in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Yorkie dog named Justice after a troubling encounter in the city’s downtown core.On Thursday, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Justice ran off following an incident near Water St. and Lake Ave. The dog, being walked by a friend of the owner, was reportedly grabbed forcefully by a male. During the struggle, the suspect dropped Justice, who then fled the area in panic. The male was apprehended by police shortly afterward.Justice is a 5-year-old Yorkie, tan and white in colour, weighing roughly five pounds. Officers say the dog may be frightened, disoriented or injured. Justice was last seen heading toward Pandosy St.and Park Ave., and efforts to locate him are ongoing.Cpl. Allison Konsmo, Media Relations Officer with Kelowna RCMP, said, “We are hoping to locate Justice to be able to return him to his owner, following this frightening incident.”Anyone with information about Justice’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2025-67032.