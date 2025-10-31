Help for Alberta families: Parent payments begin

Alberta parents impacted by the recent teacher strike will start receiving payments through the Parent Payment Program on Friday. The program, introduced to help cover extra costs while schools were closed, provides $30 per child per school day for children aged 12 and under who attend public, Catholic, or francophone schools affected by the strike. Families with children aged 17 and under who have active Family Support for Children with Disabilities (FSCD) agreements are eligible for $60 per child per school day.Parents and guardians who applied by Monday will receive e-transfers starting Friday. Those who applied after Tuesday will see payments begin on Nov. 30. Applications remain open until Nov. 14. .Parents are warned to accept e-transfers only from the Alberta.ca account email used to apply and to avoid potential scams.Payments are non-taxable, do not have to be repaid, and total $480 per child or $960 for children with FSCD agreements for the duration of the Oct. 6-28 strike. The program redirects funds from unpaid teacher salaries during the strike.As of Wednesday, 222,444 parents have applied, covering 280,605 children. Of these, 183,719 families are expected to receive payments on Friday. Parents with questions or who encounter issues applying can call 310-1000 for support.