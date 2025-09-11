HELP NEEDED: Calgary's historic Legion building needs a new roof

A historic building opened in 1922 in downtown Calgary needs help to fund its roof repair.The Royal Canadian Legion Calgary (Alberta No. 1) Branch is a veterans' organization with a rich history.Its legacy goes back to 1916 during World War One, when a few Canadian soldiers returned to Calgary and formed the Great War Veterans' Association of Canada — dedicated to helping veterans reintegrate back into normal life.After their association grew in size, they undertook the project of creating a building with a Memorial Hall for club rooms and for veteran and community gatherings..Similarly, today they provide "essential services within communities and honor the sacrifices of men and women who serve Canada."Phil McCauley, President of Royal Canadian Legion Calgary (Alberta No. 1) Branch, highlights the importance of preserving the building saying, "We've been around since 1922 — years in the community. ""We do serve the community, and not just the veterans and their families.""We do all sorts of outside community engagement, the radio station, CJ swing, Blood Island Music Festival." "It's a building worth saving in Calgary, basically, the big thing.".McCauley says the building will need an entire roof replacement — which "in excess costs $350,000 so, we can't apply for grants."This is why they need the public's help.McCauley states, at first the building "needed an Emergency Roof Repair done.""The cost for that, counting the assessment, was $42,000 which has been taken care of.".McCauley states, it's a "five-year project, and then they're also doing a complete building assessment to see what else — the building's 100 years old.""There's probably going to be other issues that we're going to run into."To help donate to this cause and save a Canada's history while supporting its veterans, click here.