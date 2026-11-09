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'HELP OFFERED IS DEATH': Class action lawsuit coming against feds over MAiD offers to veterans

Canadian Military, David Baltzer (right), Tony Jenkins (left)
Canadian Military, David Baltzer (right), Tony Jenkins (left)ChatGPT
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Maid
Veterans Affairs Canada
VAC
MAiD VAC
veterans offered MAiD
Lawsuit for veterans offered MAiD
Canadaian military