News

HELP WANTED: Dalhousie University's only woman-with-disabilities AI job

Dalhousie University, job description
Dalhousie University, job descriptionPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ai
Diversity Equity And Inclusion Programs
Dalhousie University
Diversity Hiring
Diversity And Inclusion
Equity, Diversity and Inclusion
Canadian university
Uni
Canadian uni
women only
self-identyfing women
Dalhousie's hiring
Dalhousie's hiring process
research Chair in Artificial Intelligence
AI researcher
elf-identify as women with a disability or gender equity-seeking persons

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news