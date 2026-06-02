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Case of man stabbed to death by Sikh dagger sparks anger and protests in UK after killer sentenced and police footage released

Digwa is a Sikh whose religion means they carry a ceremonial dagger called a kirpan.
Henry Nowak
Henry NowakCourtesy Twitter
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Sikh
Keir Starmer
Henry Nowak
Vickrum Digwa
kirpan
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Western Standard
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