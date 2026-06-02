Case of man stabbed to death by Sikh dagger sparks anger and protests in UK after killer sentenced and police footage released

The murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak has reignited angry debate across Britain over policing, knife crime and equal treatment under the law after newly released body-camera footage showed officers handcuffing the dying university student while accepting false claims made by his killer.The case returned to the national spotlight this week after 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa was sentenced to life in prison for murdering Nowak in Southampton in December 2025. A jury found Digwa guilty of stabbing the University of Southampton student five times, including a fatal wound to the heart. His mother, Kiran Kaur, was also convicted of assisting an offender after helping remove the murder weapon from the scene.The sentencing was followed by the public release of police body-camera footage that has drawn widespread criticism. Digwa is a Sikh whose religion means they carry a ceremonial dagger called a kirpan.The outrage has led to hundreds of demonstraters surrounding a police headquarters in Southhampton Tuesday evening.The video shows Nowak repeatedly telling officers he had been stabbed while lying gravely wounded on the street. Officers instead treated him as a suspect after Digwa claimed he had been racially abused and attacked. At one point, an officer can be heard telling Nowak, "Don't think you have, mate," after the teenager said he had been stabbed. Officers then handcuffed him as his condition deteriorated.Evidence presented during the trial showed Digwa falsely claimed he had acted in self-defence after Nowak allegedly racially abused him and knocked off his turban. Prosecutors successfully argued those allegations were fabricated and that Digwa had deliberately misled police officers responding to the scene..The trial judge rejected Digwa's account and described Nowak as an unarmed young man with a promising future. During sentencing, the judge said Digwa's actions had stirred racial tensions across Southampton and beyond. Digwa received a life sentence with a minimum term of approximately 21 years before becoming eligible for parole.The release of the footage has prompted renewed scrutiny of the police response. Hampshire Police have already apologized for handcuffing Nowak as he lay dying, while an independent investigation into officers' actions remains underway. British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called for answers to be delivered as quickly as possible.The case has also entered the political arena. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has asked Britain's Attorney General to review Digwa's sentence, arguing it does not adequately reflect the severity of the crime. Meanwhile, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch warned against using the tragedy to inflame racial tensions, saying the focus should remain on equal treatment under the law rather than racial divisions.Despite the growing political controversy, Nowak's family has urged the public not to use his death to deepen social divisions. His father, Mark Nowak, said the family wants the tragedy to become a catalyst for stronger action on knife crime rather than a source of further conflict."We do not want his death to be used to create further division, hatred or tension," he said. "We want his story to help make our streets safer for everyone."