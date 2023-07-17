Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
British Columbia Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has lifted the requirement for medical regulators to have members say if they had taken COVID-19 vaccines.
“The collection and disclosure by the Colleges of vaccination status information of registrants is no longer needed to support the response to the ‘regional event’ as described in the notice issued by me on March 17, 2020, also known as the SARS-CoV-2 public health emergency,” said Henry in a statement.
“Take notice that effective July 14, 2023, at 11:59 pm, that the Order is terminated.”
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms filed a petition in the BC Supreme Court seeking to abolish the province’s vaccine mandate for some groups of healthcare workers in 2022.
The lawsuit was initiated on behalf of several BC healthcare workers who lost their jobs because of Henry’s orders — the most recent of which compelled medical colleges to provide vaccine status of its members.
This order did not highlight any consequences for being unvaccinated, which is a pivot from Henry’s previous announcement that remaining healthcare workers would be out of work if they were unvaccinated.
BC moved towards imposing a vaccine mandate, known as Bill 36, on tens of thousands of health practitioners as a condition of licensing in November, 2022.
Bill 36 mandated medical colleges to deny their members the ability to practice unless they had been injected with whatever vaccine the government of chose.
The bill was rushed through the Legislative Assembly of BC in a matter of weeks, with BC Health Minister, Adrian Dix, introducing it in October, adding it was a replacement of the Health Professions Act from 1996.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
Interesting - pressure mounting
About time!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.