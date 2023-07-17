COVID-19 vaccines

British Columbia Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has lifted the requirement for medical regulators to have members say if they had taken COVID-19 vaccines. 

“The collection and disclosure by the Colleges of vaccination status information of registrants is no longer needed to support the response to the ‘regional event’ as described in the notice issued by me on March 17, 2020, also known as the SARS-CoV-2 public health emergency,” said Henry in a statement. 

JPB
JPB

Interesting - pressure mounting

guest326
guest326

About time!

