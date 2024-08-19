WATCH: OPERATION EARLY DAWN — Brits release real criminals to make room for people arrest for social media posts

Prisoners in the UK will be processed on a novel “one in, one out” basis in an emergency “triage” operation officials call Operation Early Dawn. The prison overcrowding in England, so exacerbated by the sharp influx of arrests made in the wake of anti-immigration protests that erupted after three little girls were murdered by a Rwandan immigrant, became such an acute issue in recent weeks that officials apparently needed an immediate solution. As protestors are being processed and sentenced, UK officials have found there isn’t enough room in prison to contain all the recent offenders, which include those who wrote “offensive” social media posts. “One in, one out,” Mark Fairhurst from the Prison Officers' Association told the BBC on breakfast television. Until room is made in prisons, those arrested will remain in remand to await their court appearances. .Operation Early Dawn, which launched Monday, will help "manage the pressure felt in some parts of the country,” Prisons Minister Lord Timpson said, per the BBC."We inherited a justice system in crisis and exposed to shocks. As a result, we have been forced into making difficult but necessary decisions to keep it operating."Prison Governors' Association VP Mark Icke, however, said he was "not sure" the emergency operation would help — the prison system has been "lurching from crisis to crisis for some time,” he said. Regions affected by the emergency measures are North East and Yorkshire, Cumbria and Lancashire, Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire and East and West Midlands.So far more than 1,000 people have been arrested in connection to the anti-mass immigration riots. National Police Chiefs' Council Deputy Chief Constable Nev Kemp said, “policing will continue to arrest anyone that they need to in order to keep the public safe, including policing protests and events and ensuring that people are arrested as expected,” per the BBC.