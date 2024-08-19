Henry urges BC parents to vaccinate kids — including against COVID amid decline in childhood immunization rates

Parents in British Columbia are being urged to ensure their kids' vaccinations are up to date ahead of the new school year.The move comes as childhood immunization rates in the province continue to decline in the wake of COVID-19."This year, I'm urging you to add another important item to your to-do list: Ensure that your children are up to date on their routine vaccinations and they get vaccinated against common illnesses, such as measles, mumps and rubella, polio, pertussis (whooping cough) and chickenpox," Provincial Health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a news release, noting that now is "the perfect time to take your children for any outstanding vaccines."She warned that "respiratory-illness season" was on the horizon, and that "getting your children vaccinated is the best way to protect them from vaccine-preventable illnesses that can cause serious illness, long-term disability and even death.""Just like packing healthy lunches for your kids and encouraging them to get enough exercise and sleep, getting them vaccinated is one of the most important things you can do to help them have a happy and healthy school year," Henry concluded.The province currently provides vaccines inoculating children six and under against over a dozen diseases, with more available throughout elementary and high school..According to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control, between 2019 and 2023, uptake rates fell by around 5% across all immunizations recommended by age 7, including measles, mumps, and rubella. Earlier this year, BC recorded its first case of measles since 2019 as a number of western nations also experienced a resurgence of the disease.The government's effort to encourage, and in some case mandate, vaccination against COVID-19, appears to have sparked a resurgence of vaccine scepticism, with many British Columbians placing the blame at the feet of Henry, who has for years been the face of the province's push.."Unfortunately, the medical community, with Bonny [sic] Henry at the forefront, destroyed public trust during the pandemic," one user wrote on X. "It is essential that this is publicly acknowledged and steps taken to make restitution." He added that his comments were "not directed towards our medical professionals, but the current government medical system."."I am not anti vax at all but she needs to be fired for completely eroding the publics [sic] trust," another noted. "People are hesitant due to their lies during the pandemic."