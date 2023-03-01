Google
Courtesy of CBC

The Commons heritage committee yesterday voted to summon executives from Google Canada to explain the company’s test blocking of news websites. It followed MPs’ passage of a bill that would force Google to pay a portion of ad revenues for linking to stories by news corporations like the CBC, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“I think it’s important for Parliament to take a look and see what Google is doing,” said Liberal MP Chris Bittle (St. Catharines, ON), parliamentary secretary for heritage. “I don’t particularly like their track record on this. It’s a company that has not necessarily been responsible, but at the same time does not want any regulation.”

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(4) comments

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

No big deal, just one more way the government of the day will be able to keep the surfs / sheep uninformed and compliant.

Report
northrungrader
northrungrader

Only the Liberal/NDP coalition government may censor news! Hyprocacy much?

Report
Grinder
Grinder

This is a very needed test of this one sided control driven policy! Why, if profit driven giants don't like it, they show what happens of they choose not to play. HOWEVER, it does make me wonder, if the online channels need to pay the media, then the media needs to pay every person in their story, all those questioned to create their story and royalties for every picture they use in their story! No news content comes without ingredients. I say trickle it down the line and watch media no longer be in favour!

Report
Free Canada
Free Canada

Only 114 MP’s apposed C18. This tells you how corrupted our government is. All this media control might be too late to save the Corrupt Cabal in government. They might ban Alternative news media from going on Facebook etc, but people will find the news as many, many people know msm is Fake.

Report

