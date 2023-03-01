The Commons heritage committee yesterday voted to summon executives from Google Canada to explain the company’s test blocking of news websites. It followed MPs’ passage of a bill that would force Google to pay a portion of ad revenues for linking to stories by news corporations like the CBC, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“I think it’s important for Parliament to take a look and see what Google is doing,” said Liberal MP Chris Bittle (St. Catharines, ON), parliamentary secretary for heritage. “I don’t particularly like their track record on this. It’s a company that has not necessarily been responsible, but at the same time does not want any regulation.”
Bittle sponsored the approved motion asking that the “committee undertake a study into the activities of Google in relation to Bill C-18 including but not limited to the decision by Google to test the blocking of news sites in Canada.” The motion demanded Google executives appear for questioning and surrender “any and all internal or external communications including but not limited to emails, texts or other forms of messages” concerning the bill.
Bill C-18 the Online News Act would compel Google to pay newsrooms a portion of ad revenues generated by linked stories. The bill would also grant publishers an exemption from federal anti-trust law in negotiating secret revenue settlements with social media companies.
Google Canada in a submission to the Commons heritage committee said the bill failed to acknowledge news corporations like the CBC voluntarily post stories on social media platforms. It said C-18 expanded the role of federal regulators in newsrooms. “Bill C-18 would give regulators unprecedented influence over news,” wrote Google.
“The bill gives the CRTC unprecedented and sweeping new powers to regulate every aspect of the Canadian news industry,” it wrote. “The CRTC would be responsible for determining who is a journalist, what is an eligible news business and how much money will be directed to each entity – decisions far outside its expertise as a broadcast regulator. It would oversee and govern all negotiations between news publishers and technology companies.”
The bill passed the Commons last December 14 by a vote of 213 to 114. It is currently pending in the Senate. The bill is one part of cabinet’s plan to “build a safer” internet, Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez earlier told the House of Commons.
“It is one piece of a large and complex puzzle that aims to build a safer, more inclusive and more competitive internet for all Canadians,” said Rodriguez. “I have spoken with my G7 colleagues about all of this and I can say one thing: The whole world is watching Canada right now.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
No big deal, just one more way the government of the day will be able to keep the surfs / sheep uninformed and compliant.
Only the Liberal/NDP coalition government may censor news! Hyprocacy much?
This is a very needed test of this one sided control driven policy! Why, if profit driven giants don't like it, they show what happens of they choose not to play. HOWEVER, it does make me wonder, if the online channels need to pay the media, then the media needs to pay every person in their story, all those questioned to create their story and royalties for every picture they use in their story! No news content comes without ingredients. I say trickle it down the line and watch media no longer be in favour!
Only 114 MP’s apposed C18. This tells you how corrupted our government is. All this media control might be too late to save the Corrupt Cabal in government. They might ban Alternative news media from going on Facebook etc, but people will find the news as many, many people know msm is Fake.
