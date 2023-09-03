Pascale St-Onge
Image courtesy of CBC

The Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is currently in federal court trying to prevent the release of records that the Information Commissioner wants to make public.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, cabinet in a 2015 Ministerial Mandate letter had promised to “ensure the Commissioner is empowered to order government information to be released.”

(4) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Didn't Trudeau say we're a postnational state without a culture? If that's true why does he have a Heritage Minister? Shouldn't it be the Minister of What's to be?

northrungrader
northrungrader

I would almost settle for a government that doesn't have a monthly scandal. The last 8 years make me long for the days of a $16 glass of orange juice. Now it's in the BILLIONS of taxpayer's dollars being, given away, lost, mismanaged, swindled, etc.

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Amen.

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

OMG Put that way, it makes me more sad than angry. Anywho I'm done with this country. Alberta is the place to live.

