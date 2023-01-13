Pablo Rodriguez

 By Dave Naylor

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez’s department says it did a “comprehensive assessment” before awarding a $133,822 grant to a consultant who tweeted about murdering Jews. New rules will require grant applicants to swear an oath they are not anti-Semitic, said a department briefing note.

The subsidy “should never have been approved,” said the note Funding To Community Media Advocacy Centre. The Montréal group was awarded funding though its organizer Laith Marouf, a local activist, had a 20-year history of anti-Semitic remarks including messages that had him banned from Twitter.

