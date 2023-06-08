New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said he's prepared to fight an election if need be over changes related to sexual minorities in schools.
“It’s not [outside] the realm of possibility,” Higgs told Brunswick News on Thursday.
“I believe strongly in the case of finding a solution here where we do not exclude parents in their child’s life.”
The changes start off by requiring transgender and non-binary students under 16 to obtain parental consent for their preferred first name to be used for record keeping. If consent is not possible, the student will be directed to the appropriate professional to develop a plan to speak with parents when they are ready to do so.
Private universal changing areas will be made available in all schools. All students will be able to participate in activities which are safe and welcoming.
The changes — unveiled by New Brunswick Education Minister Bill Hogan under Policy 713 — triggered a mini revolt, and eight Progressive Conservative MLAs boycotted the legislature’s morning proceedings.
The New Brunswick PC MLAs — cabinet ministers Dorothy Shephard, Trevor Holder, Daniel Allain, Arlene Dunn, Jeff Carr, and Jill Green and backbenchers Ross Wetmore and Andrea Anderson-Mason — explained their absence later, saying they wanted to show their “extreme disappointment in a lack of process and transparency.”
New Brunswick Liberal leader Susan Holt said if any government bill is declared a matter of confidence, her party will vote it down because it feels Higgs has shown he cannot govern.
New Brunswick Green leader David Coon said the premier lost a significant part of his caucus and should go.
Higgs gave no indication he will or is prepared to back down on the changes to the policy. Rather, he said he will go the polls if that's required.
For him to maintain a majority government, he needs 25 MLAs to support him on votes. As it stands, there are 29 MLAs and 19 in the opposition — 16 Liberals and three Greens.
If a few MLAs were to quit the PC caucus, it would be tough for him to maintain power, as he would have to make a trip to the lieutenant governor’s residence in Fredericton to ask her to call an election.
Asked if the eight MLAs had been told about the changes before they were unveiled, Higgs did not provide a direct answer, but he said Policy 713 prompted “endless meetings.”
“There’s been hours and hours of discussion,” he said.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
