Blaine Higgs

Premier Blaine Higgs told reporters it was fair and reasonable for Daniel Allain to issue a public statement in November. 

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs’ leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party continues to suffer dogged opposition from what turns out to be a vocal few.

Higgs came under fire by trans-activists and their supporters after revising controversial provisions of policy 713.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

If these traitors aren’t happy with the boss, quit, find a new “job”. These infiltrators need to be weeded out, I hope he is strong enough to outlast these backstabbing infiltrators. They are not conservatives, but liberals in disguise, who ran as conservatives to gain power, they did it here in the dying days of the Ralph Klein government as well, and we wound up with pig farmer as premier.

Mila
Mila

I feel for Higgs. I hope he can weather this storm and succeed. A concerning paragraph in the article: "Party president Erika Hachey told members in a letter July 31 that there weren’t enough letters from party members to trigger a leadership review. However, the party was extending the deadline to Aug. 19 to accommodate more members." Why extend the deadline? Is Erika Hachey trying to get Higgs ousted?

