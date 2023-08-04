Smoke them if you got them! Inhale, hold it, exhale, and grin.
That's exactly what people in the City of Toronto are doing according to the 2023 Cannabis Global Price Index (CGPI), smoking weed.
"We examined the top and bottom cannabis-consuming nations to choose the study cities," CGPI said.
"Then, we looked at countries where marijuana is partially or fully legal, as well as those where it is not and chose the final list of 140 cities to give the best comparison of the global price of cannabis."
Cannabis consumption figures were collected from cities in countries around the world. The City of Toronto ranked 7th for annual cannabis consumption, smoking a whopping 16.7 metric tons.
Apparently, every night and day is the perfect time to smoke weed in 'The Big Smoke.'
In stoner terms, that's a lot of pot smoked, roughly 16,700 kg (36,817 pounds)
The average price of weed in Toronto is $7.30 a gram, meaning Torontonians are paying $3,270.40 a pound and have fired up $120,406,317 of legal cannabis.
New York City out-smoked Toronto, inhaling 62.3 metric tons.
In Montreal, people are enjoying cheaper weed prices than in Toronto.
Actually, Montreal ranked number one on the list of cheapest cities for grass at $5.30 a gram.
That means if you're firing up bud in Montreal it's only costing you $2,374.40 a pound. It appears Torontonians are getting ripped off.
Although, things could be worse. You could be smoking weed in Tokyo, Japan which is ranked number one where the illegal trade will charge you $33.80 per gram. That's $15,142.40 a pound.
Dublin, Ireland came second on the list for the most expensive city in which to purchase dope. If you're getting whipped on the rocky road in Dublin, weed will cost you $22.50 a gram or $10,080 a pound.
In the US, the cheapest weed can be found in Portland, OR, at $7 per gram, $3,136 a pound.
It is the home of the buds.
Explains a lot. Keep the population doped up and compliant whilst Commie govt erases their freedoms.
