According to Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco, the government's cabinet could only fulfill its promise of planting two billion trees with assistance from the provinces. The Liberal Party made the commitment during the 2019 election, but did not achieved its targets.

Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco

“They need to concentrate much more on results,” DeMarco testified at the Commons Natural Resources committee. 

