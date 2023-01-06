Credit Cards
Courtesy of CBC

Paper cheques have made a comeback, as retailers try to avoid high transaction fees on credit cards, according to the Bank of Canada. The Department of Finance has for years threatened to regulate card fees, though no legislation has been introduced to date.

“Merchants mentioned accepting a wider range of payment methods because they need to make sales and accommodate an equally wide range of consumer preferences for payments,” said a Bank report 2021-2022 Merchant Acceptance Survey Pilot Study. Researchers said small businesses nationwide were more likely to take payment by cheque than mobile app.

