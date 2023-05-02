The Ottawa Senators Hockey Club is for sale and has attracted some high profile wanna-be owners.
Last fall, Deadpool star Ryan Renolds made known his intention to buy the club, going on the Tonight Show and telling Jimmy Fallon he was looking for a “sugar mommy” or “sugar daddy” to team with to make a bid for the that was reportedly valued at US$525 million, according to TMZ.
This week, some serious competition to Renolds’ bid emerged in the form of rap legend Snoop Dogg.
TMZ says, according to the Athletic, the Dogg Father has joined a group headed by Neko Sparks that hopes to buy the team.
Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Sparks announced his bid in January and has since added a dozen people to join his team to buy the team and make history as the first black owner in the NHL.
“The group also reportedly has Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as a member,” says TMZ, adding, “Snoop is a massive fan of hockey. In 2018, he teamed up with the NHL to release a weekly video series called Hockey 101 with Snoop Dogg."
Plus, “in 2020, he called a whole period of NHL action for the LA Kings during the team’s matchup with the Colorado Avalanche. If you want to dig even further, in his famous Gin and Juice music video, Snoop is rocking a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey.”
Even with the Dogg and the Rock on his team, Sparks will face Reynolds, and his ‘sugar daddy’ real estate mogul Christopher Bratty, who “are rumoured to be preparing a $1 billion dollar bid to buy the team. They would also build a new stadium for the organization, although it's unknown if Sparks and his group would do the same,” reports TMZ.
Canadian Reynolds, in league with actor Rob McElhenney, purchased Wrexham FC for $2.5 million dollars in November 2020, which in April earned promotion to the English Football League after being ineligible for 15 years.
Final bids for the Senators ownership must be submitted by May 15, and from there the new owner will be selected.
Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died March 28, 2022, at age 62 after battling an illness and said he would leave the team to his daughters, Anna and Olivia.
Last November, the board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment announced a process had been initiated to sell the club.
