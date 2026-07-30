High River man charged with second-degree murder after woman fatally shot

A 36-year-old High River man has been charged with second-degree murder after RCMP say a woman was found suffering from fatal gunshot wounds at a residence Tuesday night.High River RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on 112 Street East at about 9:24 p.m. on July 28, where officers located 36-year-old Cayla Bleeker with gunshot wounds.Emergency medical crews transported Bleeker to High River General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Police arrested a man at the scene without incident and said there was no ongoing risk to public safety.The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation.Investigators said officers had been called to the same residence earlier that evening.At about 5:54 p.m., the suspect contacted RCMP and made allegations involving Bleeker. Officers investigated the complaint and determined the allegations were unfounded.Police said the suspect called RCMP again at 9:24 p.m., prompting officers to return to the home, where they found Bleeker suffering from gunshot wounds.Following the investigation, RCMP charged Jarrett Stobbe, 36, of High River, with second-degree murder.Stobbe appeared before a justice for a judicial interim release hearing and was remanded into custody.He is scheduled to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Okotoks on Friday.The investigation by the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit remains ongoing.