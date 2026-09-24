HIGH ROLLERS: Abuse of airport wheelchair program skyrockets

When travelling internationally, have you noticed that more and more people seem to be using the freely provided wheelchairs?Well, it appears that it isn't just passengers who have noticed this trend but air transport associations as well as airline employees."In the last ten years there has been a gradual increase, like every, every year," said one flight attendant the Western Standard talked to.The Western Standard has conducted interviews with multiple employees of one of Canada's top airlines who all share similar stories about the increase in wheelchair use in airports across the country.At the request of the interviewees, their identities or the airlines they work for will not be revealed due to worries they may face professional consequences for their comments. However, it isn't just eyewitness or industry accounts that point to this trend but data from the International Air Transport Association, or IATA, whose own data points to a 30% yearly increase in wheelchair assistance requests.."The increase in airport assistance requests is significant and continues to grow yearly, with increases of +30% in bigger airports," the recent June 2026 report from the IATA reads."The increasing number of requests for wheelchair assistance to navigate airports is not sustainable for airlines and airports," the report notes.This statement, coming as Canada looks set to sell off its publicly owned airports to private equity, may make investors slightly worried about additional costs and wasted time in accommodating the growing number of people using wheelchairs.While part of this jump in usage can be attributed to Canada having a rapidly aging population, a 30% jump at the highest end of the scale cannot be attributed just to a growing elderly population.Airline employees we talked to commented on the growing issue of "phantom disabilities" or people who have "disabilities of convenience.""Do they always need it?" one flight attendant questioned. "I'm not sure because sometimes they'll get on with the wheelchair and then they get off at a vacation destination, and all of a sudden they can walk.".Airline professionals pointed to the fact that those in wheelchairs get priority boarding and, when arriving at vacation destinations, get priority service at immigration."They get priority customs service too," added a pilot for one of Canada's top airlines.The main issue is not with those who have genuine disabilities.It appears there has been an increase in those taking advantage of the system to get priority boarding and a faster passage through customs.When asked about which airports they find are the most affected by this issue, the answer seemed to be relatively unanimous: Toronto."Toronto is a big one where we have lots of issues often," the same pilot stated, "that one really always seems backed up."The Western Standard reached out to Toronto-Pearson to see if they could provide statistics regarding wheelchair usage but, despite initially agreeing to the request, only provided generic statement about accessibility in the airport.A flight attendant also mentioned how, due to the increase in wheelchair usage, the quality of care that those who are actually disabled and require assistance have gone down."The fact that the person takes advantage of wheelchair service, like, ok, but it blocks it off for the people who actually need it.""There's a huge lack of training and sensitivity and also a big language barrier.".The report from the IATA actually does touch on this, expressing concern about "the insufficient training for travel agents, airports, and service providers."It seems that by trying to make airports more accessible, they have inadvertently caused the problem to be worsened due to passengers acting in bad faith and taking advantage of accessibility programs they really don't need.In the same report it adds that many of the flights with the highest amount of wheelchair usage are from specific geographical locations.It states that "flights to and from India, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Europe" have the highest rates of wheelchair requests among all global destinations.Individual airports are not able to compile exact statistics regarding which flights see the highest wheelchair usage, but the finding in this report from the IATA have been corroborated by airline employees as well as WS reporters who have traveled through international airpots in recent months. Flights to and from India in particular have been highlighted as flights with significantly higher numbers of passengers requiring wheelchair assistance. As the report also points out, a 30% increase, year over year, is just not sustainable for airports or airlines.As the population of Canada continues to age, it can be imagined that this rate will only climb even higher..However, it is a tricky situation to tackle; you cannot exactly expect airport or airline employees to question whether or not someone actually requires the accessibility service they demand.Not every disabled person's aliment is visible or obvious, making figuring out who genuinely requires a wheelchair and who is just using it to jump the line practically impossible.It speaks to a larger issue of the degradation of Canada's high-trust society.To many Canadians the idea of taking advantage of a service that is theoretically reserved for those with disabilities would seem unthinkable, but with this change in how we trust, some may simply view it as survival of the fittest.Again, the increase is likely caused by a combination of factors, but across the board free programs that are meant to help those with disabilities or those in need are increasingly abused by those who don't actually need them.The issue of freely provided wheelchairs at airports is one factor in a growing list of many abuses of similar programs across the country.How this abuse is tackled remains to be seen; perhaps it is inevitable as we move towards a society of individuals much less fussed about the well-being of their fellow citizens.In a world where abusing the system has proven to help you get ahead with little to no consequence, who can blame those who simply follow the lead of others to achieve similar results?