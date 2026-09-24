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HIGH ROLLERS: Abuse of airport wheelchair program skyrockets

Massive jump in wheelchair usage at airports has industry professionals scratching their heads as many point to passengers having 'phantom disabilities'
A recent study from the IATA shows that wheelchair usage has jumped 30% in recent years
A recent study from the IATA shows that wheelchair usage has jumped 30% in recent yearsImage generated by ChatGPT
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Airlines
Airports
Disabilities
International Air Transport Association
Canadian Airlines
People With Disabilities
High trust society
Wheelchairs
Wheelchairs at airports
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