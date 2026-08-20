Hiker fined $1,500 after off-leash dog encounters grizzly bear in Banff

CALGARY — A Washington State woman has been fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to having her dog off-leash during a July encounter with a grizzly bear in Banff National Park.Brook Koski, 63, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to an offence under the National Parks of Canada Domestic Animal Regulations.The case stems from a July 19 encounter on the Taylor Lake Trail, where video showed Koski and her husband, Kraig, backing away from a grizzly while their dog, Lola, remained off-leash.The footage, which was later shared online and went viral, shows the bear following the couple along the trail as the dog moved between the hikers and the animal.Parks Canada wardens identified the hikers after seeing the footage and laid charges against the couple for having an off-leash dog in the national park..At the time, Parks Canada said keeping pets leashed is required in national parks and warned that off-leash dogs can create risks for both wildlife and people.“Bears and other wildlife may react aggressively toward dogs they view as threats, resulting in their injury or death,” Parks Canada said following the incident. The agency also said off-leash dogs can cause wildlife stress and potentially lead animals to avoid important habitat and food sources.The bear involved in the encounter was identified by Parks Canada as Bear 142, a tagged female grizzly.In July, Parks Canada said the hikers could face significant penalties for the off-leash violation. The maximum fine associated with the offence can reach $25,000, depending on the circumstances.At Wednesday's sentencing, Justice Indra Maharaj accepted a joint submission from the prosecution and defence and ordered Koski to pay $1,500. According to CTV News, Koski has till the end of August next year to make the payment.Parks Canada continues to advise visitors travelling with pets in national parks to keep them on a leash and to avoid interactions with wildlife.