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Hiker fined $1,500 after off-leash dog encounters grizzly bear in Banff

A video of an off-leash dog during a July encounter with a grizzly bear in Banff National Park.
A video of an off-leash dog during a July encounter with a grizzly bear in Banff National Park.X screenshots
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Grizzly Bear
Parks Canada
National Parks Of Canada
viral video
Off-leash dog
Brook Koski
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Western Standard
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