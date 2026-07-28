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Hiker impales himself with trekking pole on Montana's highest peak, hikes ten miles to safety

A hiking excursion took a serious turn after a man impaled himself with a trekking pole in a freak accident.
A hiking excursion took a serious turn after a man impaled himself with a trekking pole in a freak accident.Courtesy of KTMF.
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