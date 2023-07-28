Erica Ifill

A Hill Times columnist says all white people are racist because they like dogs.

"I don’t know who needs to hear this but dogs do not equal people," Erica Ifill tweeted on Thursday.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Ya Ya Ya, white people are all racists in the mind of this black “woman”? But she doesn’t really notice the irony of her own racist diatribe. I wished I could boycott tge Hill/Times, bit I haven’t even heard of it until now, instead, I will pay my dog on the head, take him for a walk, and tell this fat, racist, pig, to go F herself and take her racist act somewhere else, maybe a less racist country like Kenya?

kerkeo
kerkeo

Wow, unreal comment, You people need to seriously get a grip. Whites are racist because we love dogs, that's the stupidist thing I've heard in awhile, and there is no shortage of stupid comments lately but this tops a few. No lady I think your the racist.

