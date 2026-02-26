Hillary Clinton to give deposition in Epstein investigation Thursday, Bill to do same on Friday

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to give her deposition to the House Oversight Committee on Thursday as a part of its ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his crimes, her husband and former president, Bill, is due to give his deposition the day after. In a press conference outside the Chappaqua Performing Arts Centre, where the depositions will take place, committee chairman James Comer said that he applauds House Democrats who have held the Clintons to account after they had initially tried to rebuff the investigation."We worked for six months to get the Clintons to come in, and then they acted like they were going to come in, and then they never showed up, and we obviously moved to hold the Clintons in contempt," Comer said, talking about what was needed to bring the Clintons in for a deposition."One thing that surprised the Clintons is that they assumed that the Democrats on the committee would vote in a partisan manner and not vote to hold the Clintons in contempt," Comer said, praising his colleagues on the other side of the aisle for holding the Clintons, a powerful force in the Democratic Party, to account..After Comer spoke, Robert Garcia, the ranking member for the Oversight Committee for the Democrats, spoke to reporters and gave an overview of what the next two days would entail.Garcia continued the bipartisan sentiment of his Republican colleague, saying, "We will talk to any person, whether that person is a Democrat or a Republican (regardless of) how much wealth they have, how powerful their position is; we want to talk to anyone."He also said that Hillary has claimed she "never met Epstein" and that they "have no evidence of her having any interactions with Mr. Epstein."Garcia and his Democrat colleagues also went on to talk about a "White House coverup" of the Epstein files and demanded that the rest of the files be released, talking about the recent accusations against President Trump and his involvement with Epstein..In a statement released by Hillary on her Twitter account, she maintained her innocence and, like Garcia, talked about a coverup by the White House."As I stated in my sworn declaration on January 13, I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that," Clinton wrote in her opening statement to the Oversight Committee."You have compelled me to testify, fully aware that I have no knowledge that would assist your investigation, in order to distract attention from President Trump's actions and to cover them up despite legitimate calls for answers," she continued, calling her deposition a deliberate ploy to distract from the cover-up involving mentions of Trump in the Epstein files..Videos of the entire deposition are set to be released after they are completed, similar to what was done with the deposition of Leslie Wexner. Both Republicans and Democrats said they will be updating the press during and after the depositions on Thursday and Friday.Committee members have said they expect both depositions to be "very long."