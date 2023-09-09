Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Curators at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum confirmed they are deaccessioning a 100-year-old flying boat that survived a National Geographic expedition to the Amazon Rainforest, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“It has been decided,” said Canadian Aviation and Space Museum spokesperson Philippe Tremblay in a statement.
“The Curtiss Seagull will be deaccessioned from the collection.”
The museum said it had no room for the Curtiss Seagull.
Tremblay acknowledged curators were in conversations with Canadian collectors interested in preserving the flying boat, but they did not discuss terms. It has been in the federal collection since 1968.
He said they “continuously review artifacts to ensure they best represent Canada, our history and significant technological contributions.”
“This includes a rigorous collection review which involves recommendations to deaccession an artifact or object when it no longer fits the scope of our national collection,” he said.
The spokesperson went on to say the Seagull must make way for a new exhibit — a de Havilland Buffalo CC-115 aircraft flown by the Royal Canadian Air Force from 1967 to 2022. The de Havilland Buffalo is part of a new Cold War exhibition.
Tremblay said it is “assessing the appropriate placement and locations of our aircraft to best reflect the revised scope of our exhibition spaces.”
The flying boat led a 1925 National Geographic expedition to northwest Brazil in a 19,312-kilometre survey of a blind spot on a map comprised of malarial jungle.
“The upper Amazon Basin is one of the last of the world’s blind spots to succumb to the persevering curiosity of the explorer,” said National Geographic.
“For many years, attempts had been made in vain to penetrate the dense jungles.”
