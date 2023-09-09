Curtiss Seagull

The Curtiss Model F Seagull on display at Ottawa’s Canada Aviation and Space Museum.

 Courtesy Canadian Aviator Magazine

Curators at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum confirmed they are deaccessioning a 100-year-old flying boat that survived a National Geographic expedition to the Amazon Rainforest, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. 

“It has been decided,” said Canadian Aviation and Space Museum spokesperson Philippe Tremblay in a statement.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.