Historic Claresholm doctor’s home earns provincial designation

A century-old Claresholm home that once doubled as a doctor’s office has been formally recognized by the province, with Alberta granting Provincial Historic Resource status to the Dr. McMillan Residence for its role in early medical care.The designation places the 1916-built residence under protection of the Historical Resources Act, preserving a rare example of how health care was delivered in Alberta during the early 20th century. The building served as both a family home and a fully functioning medical practice, complete with an operating room and X-ray equipment.For more than two decades, three different physicians worked out of the house, treating patients in a purpose-built clinical space that was kept separate from the private living quarters through a distinctive one-and-a-half-storey design. The site reflects an era when doctors commonly practised medicine from their homes before the shift toward centralized clinics and hospitals.Arts, culture and status of women minister Tanya Fir said the designation ensures the site’s legacy is preserved and recognized as part of Alberta’s medical history, noting its importance to generations of Albertans who received care there..Current owners Robert and Britny Robertson said the house has helped connect them to Claresholm’s past and strengthened ties within the community. They said the provincial designation supports their goal of acting as long-term stewards of the property and keeping its story alive for future generations.After its years as a medical practice, the building went on to house several other businesses, including a photo studio, trucking operation and bed and breakfast, further embedding it in the town’s local history.As a designated Provincial Historic Resource, the property is now eligible for matching grants of up to $100,000 annually through Alberta’s Heritage Preservation Partnership Program to support conservation and restoration work.