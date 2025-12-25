News

Historic Claresholm doctor’s home earns provincial designation

Historic Claresholm doctor’s home earns provincial designation
Historic Claresholm doctor’s home earns provincial designation Courtesy GoA
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Tanya Fir
Dr. McMillan Residence
Claresholm

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news