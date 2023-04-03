No matter how events play out in New York City on Tuesday for former President Donald Trump, it will become a footnote in the history of the United States.
Trump is expected to surrender to the Manhattan District Attorney's office to face arraignment after being indicted on what many media outlets are reporting as at least 30 counts of business impropriety, based on allegations of hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels. The actual number of charges will be revealed during the indictment proceedings on Tuesday.
It is the first time in US history that a former or sitting president has been indicted.
In anticipation of protests by pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators, the New York Police Department has set up barricades and closed streets in lower Manhattan.
In a statement the NYPD said, "(The) department remains ready to respond as needed and will ensure everyone is able to peacefully exercise their rights," adding there were no credible threats to the city.
Trump has said that, following the arraignment, he will return to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida home, and speak at an event of supporters.
Reports from various media suggest the judge in the case could impose a gag order that would dictate what everyone involved in the case, including Trump, as well as attorneys or witnesses, could or could not say publicly about the case.
Violation of a gag order can bring fines of $1,000 and the possibility of a 30-day prison sentence.
However, legal experts cited by Insider and Bloomberg said First Amendment issues could make restrictions placed on Trump a problem, given he has declared as a candidate for president in the 2024 election.
The indictment has strengthened Trump’s campaign, which raised US$4 million within 24 hours of it being announced and at least US$1 million since then, with one-quarter of the money coming from first-time donors. Additionally, a campaign staffer told NBC News 16,000 new volunteers signed up for the campaign.
The New York Post reported on Monday morning his lead over possible presidential candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, increased by 26 percentage points in a poll released after the indictment was announced. Two weeks ago, Trump’s lead over DeSantis was 47% to 39%, going to 57% to 31% among Republican and Republican-leaning voters in a Yahoo News/YouGov survey.
More remarkably, says the Post, Trump trailed DeSantis 45% to 41% in February.
(1) comment
Who is Steve Mnuchin and what has he done?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.