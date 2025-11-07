Historic Farmers' Almanac to cease publication with 2026 edition after two centuries run

The classic phrase ‘all good things must come to an end’ remains undefeated as the Farmers' Almanac will end its run with the 2026 edition after more than two centuries in print.Famously known for its long-term weather predictions, old-time folk wisdom, moon phases, fishing and gardening guides, the publication looked back with pride on its 208-year run..Farmers' Almanac editor Sandi Duncan told ABC News in a statement that the publication, “will live on in the way that millions of readers share bits of wit and wisdom they gleaned from the Almanac.”"Its spirit and true goal of spreading a way of thinking — one that values simplicity, seasonal wisdom, and the amazing gifts of nature will live on for eternity thanks to our fans and readers."However, the Maine-based publication — which started printing in 1818 — should not be confused with The Old Farmers' Almanac, which has been going strong since 1792 and, according to the publishers, “isn’t going anywhere” and “will be around for generations to come.”.HEART OF COLD: Farmer’s Almanac predicts chilly winter on tap for prairies.The Farmers' Almanac publishers said in a news release that the decision to shut down the publication was made due to the financial challenges of producing and distributing the Almanac in the current media environment.It was confirmed the publication will also be ceasing online operations as well.“We’re grateful to have been part of your life and trust that you’ll help keep the spirit of the Almanac alive,” Duncan stated.“We are incredibly proud of the legacy we leave behind and are filled with gratitude. We appreciate and thank our loyal readers, contributors, and partners who have supported us through the years. Though the Almanac will no longer be available in print or online, it lives on within you.”