Historic figures, including B.C. lieutenant-governor, stripped of honors by feds over colonial past

The Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada has removed plaques honoring several historical figures, including British Columbia Lieutenant-Governor Edgar Dewdney, citing their involvement in colonial policies and actions. Blacklock's Reporter says Dewdney, who was previously commemorated for his contributions as an engineer and pioneer, has been reassessed due to his controversial role in the administration of indigenous policies during the 19th century.In 1976, a plaque described Dewdney as "humane and sensible," but the board now deems this portrayal as "incorrect" and "written from a colonial worldview." The board stated, “No new plaque will be prepared,” reflecting a shift in how historical figures associated with colonialism are commemorated.Dewdney, who served as Indian Commissioner under Prime Minister John A. Macdonald, was criticized for his role in coercing First Nations into settling on government-selected reserves, which led to widespread suffering. The board noted that Dewdney “supported the hanging of Louis Riel” in 1885 and requested that the public execution of eight First Nations men in Battleford be made public.As part of the federal government's Framework For History And Commemoration, introduced in 2019, more than 2,000 historical designations are being reviewed to confront the legacies of colonialism, patriarchy, and racism in Canadian history. The removal of plaques for Dewdney and others is among the first actions taken under this new policy. The framework emphasized the importance of acknowledging these legacies as part of the ongoing process of truth-telling and reconciliation.Other figures stripped of honors include Nicholas Flood Davin, Frank Oliver, and Duncan Campbell Scott. Davin, the founding editor of the Regina Leader, authored the 1879 Report On Industrial Schools that laid the groundwork for the Indian Residential School system. His report was criticized for promoting the idea that Euro-Canadian culture and Christianity were superior to Indigenous traditions.Frank Oliver, a publisher and Liberal interior minister, was censured for his role in promoting restrictive immigration policies aimed at excluding black and Asian immigrants from Canada. The board described Oliver as embodying “the intolerance and racism of that era.”Duncan Campbell Scott, who served as Deputy Superintendent of the Department of Indian Affairs, was blamed for the widespread suffering caused by the expansion of the Indian Residential School System. The board held Scott accountable for "widespread hunger, abuse, illness, and death" during his tenure.For each of these figures, the board has decided that "a new plaque will not be prepared," signaling a broader reassessment of how Canada commemorates its historical figures with ties to colonial policies.