Hit-and-run involving BC cyclist leads to murder charge

A case of a hit-and-run involving a cyclist near Comox has led to a first-degree murder charge against the driver of the vehicle that didn't stop.Comox Valley RCMP were called to an injured cyclist on the Comox Valley Parkway near Minto Road in Courtenay last Thursday.The incident unfolded when a passerby discovered the injured cyclist and promptly dialed 911 for assistance. Emergency Health Services paramedics and Cumberland Fire Department firefighters rushed to the scene, providing emergency first aid to the victim. However, despite their best efforts, the cyclist tragically passed away as a result of the injuries sustained in the collision.Following the incident, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) assumed control of the investigation. The suspect vehicle involved in the collision was located and investigators continued to process the evidence gathered thus far.The RCMP has confirmed the arrest of the driver allegedly responsible for the fatal collision.Steven Squires, a 45-year-old resident of Cumberland, was taken into custody on Saturday. Squires now faces charges of first-degree murder and failing to stop after an accident causing death. He remains in custody pending further legal proceedings.The Comox Valley RCMP, alongside VIIMCU, urges anyone with pertinent information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. Individuals can provide information by contacting the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.