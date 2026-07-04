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'HO! HO! NO!': Santa Claus performer among 11 arrested in Louisiana child exploitation sting

A 75-year-old Louisiana man who legally changed his name to Santa Claus and reportedly portrayed the Christmas icon at public events is facing child exploitation-related charges after being arrested in an undercover police operation targeting alleged online predators.
A 75-year-old Louisiana man who legally changed his name to Santa Claus and reportedly portrayed the Christmas icon at public events is facing child exploitation-related charges after being arrested in an undercover police operation targeting alleged online predators.Courtesy of the Kenner Police Department
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Child Exploitation
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