'HO! HO! NO!': Santa Claus performer among 11 arrested in Louisiana child exploitation sting

CALGARY — A 75-year-old Louisiana man who legally changed his name to Santa Claus and reportedly portrayed the Christmas icon at public events is facing child exploitation-related charges after being arrested in an undercover police operation targeting alleged online predators.According to the Kenner Police Department, Claus was one of 11 people arrested during a weekend sting operation aimed at identifying individuals accused of attempting to exploit children through the internet.Investigators allege Claus contacted an undercover detective through a dating application, believing he was communicating with a 15-year-old boy. During the exchange, police say Claus discussed engaging in sexual activity with the youth and later arranged a meeting in Kenner, a suburb of New Orleans.East Idaho News reports Detectives arrested Claus without incident when he arrived at the agreed-upon meeting location..Edmonton police seek additional potential victims after volleyball coach pleads guilty to child exploitation material charge.Police noted Claus physically resembles the traditional Santa Claus character and has portrayed the holiday figure, a detail that drew concern from investigators given the allegations.“All these defendants are a danger to our youth and society,” Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley said in a statement. “We preach daily about the vulnerability of our children on social media and gaming platforms, and now we have arrested a person who dresses up as Santa Claus inviting parents to drop their young children in his lap for photo ops. This is a cautionary tale to parents and guardians.”Claus was booked on charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behaviour with a juvenile.The arrest was part of an undercover operation conducted by the Kenner Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division ICAC/Cyber Crimes unit.Police said the operation resulted in 11 arrests, 10 outstanding warrants, 37 criminal charges and 21 individuals facing child exploitation-related allegations.Authorities said charges laid during the investigation include computer-aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behaviour with a juvenile and indecent behaviour involving grooming.“Anyone who uses the anonymity of the internet to exploit children should understand one thing—we are there too,” Conley said. “Our investigators will continue to identify these predators, build strong cases, and bring them to justice before they have the opportunity to victimize a child.”All accused are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.