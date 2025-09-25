News

HO-STRICH CRISIS: Why are the feds determined to slaughter 400 healthy birds?

It all started in December 2024, when an avian flu outbreak was declared at the farm.
Ostriches
OstrichesSource: GoFundMe / Save Our Ostriches
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
British Columbia
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
cull
CFIA
ostrich
slaughter
Universal Ostrich Farms

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news