Hockey Night in Canada leaving CBC

CBC will no longer be broadcasting Hockey Night in Canada after airing the program for nearly 75 years.

The news broke on Tuesday after Rogers Sportsnet and CBC released a joint statement on X, following a long history of the NHL airing on the network since 1952.

The two organizations had been under an agreement since Sportsnet acquired the league's Canadian rights back in 2013 for $5.2 billion.

Since then, Rogers and CBC had been under a 12-year, $11.2 billion deal.