Hockey Night in Canada leaving CBC

CBC will no longer be broadcasting Hockey Night in Canada after airing the program for nearly 75 years.
The news broke on Tuesday after Rogers Sportsnet and CBC released a joint statement on X, following a long history of the NHL airing on the network since 1952.
The two organizations had been under an agreement since Sportsnet acquired the league's Canadian rights back in 2013 for $5.2 billion.
Since then, Rogers and CBC had been under a 12-year, $11.2 billion deal.
The contract expired after the Stanley Cup playoffs.
“After a successful 12-year partnership, Sportsnet and CBC today announced the public broadcaster will no longer carry NHL broadcasts after the current season as it moves forward with a new sports programming strategy following the unprecedented success of the Milano/Cortina Olympic Games,” the statement said.
"Watching hockey on Saturday night is a time-honoured tradition for Canadians, and Sportsnet is privileged to continue delivering that tradition. This has been a terrific partnership, and both parties look forward to continued opportunities to collaborate in the future.”
CBC has stated it will be replacing the slot with a "new Saturday night prime time show" which will feature Canadian athletes competing "at the biggest events around the world."
As reported by The Globe and Mail, CBC previously aired national games on Saturday, as well as all four playoff rounds each year.
CBC will retain the Hockey Night in Canada brand, despite the program not being available to Canadian viewers on CBC.