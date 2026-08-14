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Hockey Night in Canada Punjabi shuts down after 18 years on the air

Punjabi-language hockey broadcaster shuttered amid ongoing Rogers Media cuts
HNIC Punjabi announces it won't be returning after 18 years of broadcasting
HNIC Punjabi announces it won't be returning after 18 years of broadcastingScreengrab from X/Twitter
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