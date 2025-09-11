Hockey players acquitted in 2018 sexual assault trial to be eligible for NHL teams in Oct.

The NHL and NHLPA have agreed to suspend the five players acquitted in the 2018 London sexual assault trial until Dec. 1.Multiple sources have told Sportsnet that the players will be eligible to sign with NHL teams starting on Oct. 15.Sources say the players do not plan to appeal the decision.Without a mutual agreement, Commissioner Gary Bettman would have had to hold a hearing and issue a ruling, potentially triggering a lengthy and uncertain arbitration process if contested.The arrangement follows a precedent. A similar approach was taken in 2023 when Shane Pinto received a 41-game suspension for violating the league’s sports betting policy.All five players were members of the Canadian World Junior team, which received rings at a gala in London that ran from June 17-19, 2018..NHL bars acquitted Hockey Canada world junior players while it reviews sexual assault trial ruling.An initial investigation by the London Police Service was closed in Feb. 2019, with investigators citing insufficient evidence to lay charges.After scrutiny of Hockey Canada’s handling of the case, including testimony by executives before a Parliamentary committee, London police reopened the investigation in July 2022, leading to charges being filed in January 2024.Michael McLeod faced charges of sexual assault and being a party to the alleged offence.Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, and Carter Hart were each charged with sexual assault.All pleaded not guilty when their trial began in April.On July 24, Justice Maria Carroccia acquitted all five players after a two-month trial in London, Ont.Following the verdict, the NHL stated that the players — all of whom are currently free agents — would remain ineligible to play while the league reviewed the judge’s findings and came to a final decision.It’s understood that Bettman met with the players in August.During a European media tour in Milan, Italy, NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said the not-guilty verdicts should allow the players to return to the ice.