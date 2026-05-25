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Hodgson believes Pathways carbon capture costs can be 'readily absorbed’ by oil sands companies

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson in Calgary on May 1, 2026.
Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson in Calgary on May 1, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Carbon Tax
Energy
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Oil
Pipeline
Suncor Energy
Pathways
Abpol
Carbon Capture
Mark Carney
Cenovus Energy
Cdnpol
Imperial Oil Ltd
Jon McKenzie
Memorandum Of Understanding
Tim Hodgson
Kendall Dilling
Smith-Carney Memorandum of Agreement
Pathways CCS Project
Oil Sands Alliance
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