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Hodgson promotes Carney's 'Build Canada' agenda to global energy investors

Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson at the Global Energy Show in Calgary on June 9, 2026.
Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson at the Global Energy Show in Calgary on June 9, 2026. CPAC screenshot
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